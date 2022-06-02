Skip to main content

The Road to an NCAA World Series Starts with Columbia

The NCAA Baseball Playoffs Move in to the Regional Round

The college baseball season has come to a close and the Gonzaga bulldogs finished the year with a 36 - 17 record and have been selected to the NCAA baseball regionals.

They have drawn the Blacksburg regional grouping along with Virginia Tech, Wright State and Columbia. This is a double elimination round robin style with the winner of the group advancing to the Super Regional.

The Bulldog's first game is Friday June 3rd against Columbia.

On a brand new episode of the Mound Visit podcast coach Brandon Harmon joins the show to preview the action. 

For coverage and analysis leading up to the game and for details on how to watch it make sure to search and subscribe to 'Gonzaga Nation' on Apple, Spotify, YouTube or wherever you get your podcasts. 

