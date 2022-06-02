The Road to an NCAA World Series Starts with Columbia

The NCAA Baseball Playoffs Move in to the Regional Round

The college baseball season has come to a close and the Gonzaga bulldogs finished the year with a 36 - 17 record and have been selected to the NCAA baseball regionals.

They have drawn the Blacksburg regional grouping along with Virginia Tech, Wright State and Columbia. This is a double elimination round robin style with the winner of the group advancing to the Super Regional.

The Bulldog's first game is Friday June 3rd against Columbia.

On a brand new episode of the Mound Visit podcast coach Brandon Harmon joins the show to preview the action.

