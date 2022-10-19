Skip to main content

Gary Parrish from CBS Sports On The Iso

Another can't miss episode of The iso podcast with Dan Dickau

On the latest episode of The iso podcast Dan Dickau is joined by special guest Gary Parrish from CBS Sport to talk about a wide variety of NCAA basketball topics. 

Hear what he thinks about this year's Gonzaga team, the ever evolving economics of the big time schools and NIL money and much more. 

Make sure you never miss a podcast like this or anything from Dan Dickau, Stephanie Hawk-Freeman or any of our hosts all season long by searching and subscribing to 'Gonzaga Nation' on Apple, Spotify, YouTube or wherever you get your podcasts. 

