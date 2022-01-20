Gonzaga Nation Podcast: Previewing the Game Against USF and Answering Fan Questions

This week on the Gonzaga Nation Podcast with hosts Dan Dickau and Adam Morrison the duo covers the week of basketball and all the stories you need to know.

The Bulldogs are taking on the USF Dons this week and they have a in depth look at the key parts of the matchup and what fans need to be looking at during the game.

They discuss the ever changing nature of the game and how more players now than ever have the green light to shoot from three and wether or not this mindset is a good influence on the younger players.

They also answer your fan questions submitted on social media.

Can't watch this episode? Make sure to subscribe to Gonzaga Nation on Apple or wherever you listen to your podcasts.

<iframe allow="autoplay *; encrypted-media *; fullscreen *" frameborder="0" height="175" style="width:100%;max-width:660px;overflow:hidden;background:transparent;" sandbox="allow-forms allow-popups allow-same-origin allow-scripts allow-storage-access-by-user-activation allow-top-navigation-by-user-activation" src="https://embed.podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/gonzaga-nation-previews-the-usf-game-and-answers/id1602307011?i=1000548429688"></iframe>