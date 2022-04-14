Gonzaga Baseball Legend Steve Hertz Joins a New Episode of Around The Horn

Around the Horn is the new Gonzaga Nation Baseball Podcast Hosted by Mike Jackson

On a very special debut episode of the the 'Around the Horn' podcast on Gonzaga Nation hosted by Zag alum Mike Jackson.

All season long Around the Horn is your source for everything Gonzaga baseball that you could ever need, including special guests like Steve Hertz.

On this episode Hertz joins the show to tell some amazing stories from program history, plays word association with Mike and breaks down what he has seen from this years team.

Make sure you never miss an episode or update from Around the Horn by subscribing to 'Gonzaga Nation' on Youtube, Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.