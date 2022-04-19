Skip to main content

Gonzaga Baseball Update with Special Guest Sean Winston

Host Michael Jackson is Back with Another Episode of Extra Innings

The Gonzaga baseball team is coming off another successful weekend as they continue to have one of the best seasons in school history. 

As your home for all things Bulldogs athletics, Gonzaga Nation is proud to present another episode of our 'Extra Innings' baseball podcast hosted by Zag alumni Michael Jackson. 

On this episode Jackson is joined by Coach Sean Winston to recap the weekend and look ahead to the series against Oregon State this week. 

Get the inside look at everything you need to know about Gonzaga baseball with analysis and insight you wont find anywhere else. 

