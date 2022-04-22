Skip to main content

Andrew Nembhard Declares for the 2022 NBA Draft

Dan Dickau Has Reaction and Details

The number of Gonzaga players declaring for the 2022 NBA Draft grew again today when Andrew Nembhard added his name to the list. 

Gonzaga Nation host Dan Dickau has a full breakdown of his draft potential and where he could go in the process. 

He also details what this means for the Gonzaga program and what holes will needed to be filled. 

With so many stories like this all off season make sure that you don't miss out by searching 'Gonzaga Nation' on Apple, Spotify, Youtube or wherever you get your podcasts. 

