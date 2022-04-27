The Latest on The NBA Draft and Gonzaga Basketball

Dan Dickau has the Dates, Details and Drama You Need to Know

The 2022NBA Draft draws closer and the list of Zags declaring for the draft has a few surprise names on it.

Gonzaga Nation host Dan Dickau has a rundown of all the details you need to know about who is gone for sure and who might still come back.

Plus he looks at a few different scenarios on how the draft could impact next years roster.

Finally he answers the Epic Sports fan question of the show.

Make sure to search and subscribe to 'Gonzaga Nation' on Apple, Spotify, Youtube or wherever you get your podcasts.