Gonzaga Baseball Season on Gonzaga Nation

The Gonzaga Nation family has grown by one, adding Zag baseball alumni Michael Jackson. Jackson will be hosting 'Around the Horn' a weekly show dedicated to the Gonzaga baseball season. 

He joined Dan Dickau on the podcast to talk about the upcoming projects as well as to share some great stories about Gonzaga baseball program, including when Jason Bay arrived on campus.

He also got Dan up to speed on just how successful the start of the 2022 season has been for the baseball, including winning a road sweep at Oklahoma state.  

You will be able to catch Around the Horn here on the Gonzaga Nation Fan Nation page or by searching 'Gonzaga Nation' and subscribing on Apple, Spotify, Youtube or wherever you get your podcasts.

