Skip to main content

USD Names Steve Lavin as New Basketball Coach

Gonzaga Nation Host Dan Dickau Reacts to the New Hire

The offseason for WCC basketball got even busier this week when the University of San Diego announced the hiring of Steve Lavin as their new head basketball coach. 

Lavin has coach at schools including UCLA and St. Johns and has recently spent time as an in studio analyst. 

Gonzaga Nation host Dan Dickau shares his thoughts on the hiring and what impact it might have on the Gonzaga basketball season and the landscape of WCC basketball. 

For more on this and all the off season news, including NBA draft and transfer portal updates make sure to search subscribe to 'Gonzaga Nation' on Apple, Spotify, Youtube or wherever you get your podcasts. 

USD Hires Steve Lavin as Basketball Head Coach
Podcasts

USD Names Steve Lavin as New Basketball Coach

By Christian Pedersen43 seconds ago
JAN_4458
Basketball

Gonzaga's Drew Timme declares for 2022 NBA draft

By Asher Ali21 hours ago
Baseball Season on Gonzaga Nation
Podcasts

Gonzaga Baseball Season on Gonzaga Nation

By Christian PedersenApr 5, 2022
Basketball

Gonzaga to head to Maui in 2023 for the Maui Jim Maui Invitational

By Asher AliApr 5, 2022
2022 Final 4 Preview
Podcasts

Dan Dickau Previews the Final Four

By Christian PedersenMar 31, 2022
j atkins kennel club update
Podcasts

Special Guest Jordan Atkins from the Kennel Club

By Christian PedersenMar 31, 2022
The Season Comes to An End
Podcasts

Gonzaga Nation Podcast With Dan Dickau and Adam Morrison

By Christian PedersenMar 31, 2022
Basketball

Gonzaga hopeful Mookie Cook commits to Oregon

By Asher AliMar 31, 2022
Sweet 16 Day 2 Preview
Podcasts

Previewing Friday's Sweet 16 Games

By Christian PedersenMar 25, 2022