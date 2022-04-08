USD Names Steve Lavin as New Basketball Coach

The offseason for WCC basketball got even busier this week when the University of San Diego announced the hiring of Steve Lavin as their new head basketball coach.

Lavin has coach at schools including UCLA and St. Johns and has recently spent time as an in studio analyst.

Gonzaga Nation host Dan Dickau shares his thoughts on the hiring and what impact it might have on the Gonzaga basketball season and the landscape of WCC basketball.

For more on this and all the off season news, including NBA draft and transfer portal updates make sure to search subscribe to 'Gonzaga Nation' on Apple, Spotify, Youtube or wherever you get your podcasts.