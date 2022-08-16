What JP Batista Brings To Gonzaga

Gonzaga great JP Batista has announced that he will be joining the GU coaching staff this season.

Dan Dickau shares his thoughts on what some of the key contributions are he thinks Batista can make to Bulldogs this year.

He also discusses what this announcement means for Coach Few and his ever expanding coaching tree.

