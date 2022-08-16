Skip to main content

What JP Batista Brings To Gonzaga

Dan Dickau Shares His Thoughts On What Batista's Impact Could Be

Gonzaga great JP Batista has announced that he will be joining the GU coaching staff this season. 

Dan Dickau shares his thoughts on what some of the key contributions are he thinks Batista can make to Bulldogs this year. 

He also discusses what this announcement means for Coach Few and his ever expanding coaching tree. 

Summer is coming to and end and the season is right around the corner! Make sure you subscribe wherever you get your podcasts so you never miss an episode with Adam Morrison, Dan Dickau or any of the Gonzaga Nation reporters. 

