Can Efton Reid be an Impact Player?

Last week the Gonzaga basketball program landed a pair of huge recruits, one of them being Efton Reid.

On this episode of the Gonzaga Nation podcast Dan Dickau takes an in depth first look at the film on Reid and outlines what he sees.

Dan also plays out some of the possible lineups on court with Reid in them and what kind of an impact he might be able to have right out of the gate with the Bulldogs.

Finally Dan closes with what he think Efton's ceiling can be.

