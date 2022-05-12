Skip to main content

Can Efton Reid be an Impact Player?

Dan Dickau Breaks Down the Film on Gonzaga's Latest Recruit

Last week the Gonzaga basketball program landed a pair of huge recruits, one of them being Efton Reid. 

On this episode of the Gonzaga Nation podcast Dan Dickau takes an in depth first look at the film on Reid and outlines what he sees. 

Dan also plays out some of the possible lineups on court with Reid in them and what kind of an impact he might be able to have right out of the gate with the Bulldogs. 

Finally Dan closes with what he think Efton's ceiling can be. 

Want more recruiting news? Make sure to search and subscribe to 'Gonzaga Nation' on Apple, Spotify, youtube or wherever you get your podcasts. 

Recruit Analysis- Efton Reid
Podcasts

Can Efton Reid be an Impact Player?

By Christian Pedersen1 minute ago
John Ross on The Iso
Podcasts

Special Guest John Ross Joins The Iso Podcast

By Christian Pedersen7 minutes ago
Baseball Season Hits the Home Stretch
Podcasts

Gonzaga Baseball Eyes Program History

By Christian Pedersen4 hours ago
NBA Combine Update
Podcasts

How The NBA Combine Can Impact Gonzaga Basketball

By Christian Pedersen4 hours ago
The Iso May 11th Mailbag
Podcasts

Iso Mailbag May 12th

By Christian Pedersen4 hours ago
MYK_5076
Basketball

Year in review: Andrew Nembhard saved his best for last

By Cole ForsmanMay 11, 2022
Eldridge Recasner on The Iso
Podcasts

Eldridge Recasner on The Iso Podcast

By Christian PedersenMay 10, 2022
NBA Mock Draft clip
Podcasts

NBA Mock Draft

By Christian PedersenMay 10, 2022
The Iso with New USF Head Basketball Coach Chris Gerlufsen
Podcasts

New USF Basketball Coach Chris Gerlufsen on The Iso Podcast

By Christian PedersenMay 9, 2022