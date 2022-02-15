Gonzaga Nation Podcast Episode 23: Time to Win Out

A Brand New Episode of the Gonzaga Nation Podcast with Adam Morrison and Dan Dickau

On a Valentines Day special episode hosts Dan Dickau and Adam Morrison talk about the biggest stories surrounding Gonzaga basketball this week.

Who are some of Adams favorite players?

What does Dan see as the bigger game on the schedule for Gonzaga this week?

They discuss this and more on this episode as they take a deep dive on the importance of winning out the rest of the season and maintaining the #1 ranking in the nation.

They also take a look ahead at what some of the best and worst case scenarios are for the NCAA tournament.

