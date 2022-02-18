Gonzaga Nation Podcast with Adam Morrison and Dan Dickau

On this episode fo the Gonzaga Nation podcast with hosts Adam Morrison and Dan Dickau they talk about the weird scheduling week for Gonzaga, including a Wednesday game against.

They talk about some of the early impacts the new NLI rules have had on the program and if its turning out to be as big of a deal as people said it would be for the players.

Dan and Adam also recap some of their best and worst experiences playing on the road and what places they would and wouldn't want to go play at again.

Finally they take a dive in to what are some of the main things Adam is focused on going in to the playoffs for the Gonzaga team and what he thinks they still need to prove before March.

