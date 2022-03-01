Skip to main content

Gonzaga Nation Podcast : The Fallout from a Crazy Weekend

Dan Dickau and Adam Morrison Have a Brand New Episode of Gonzaga Nation

On this episode of the Gonzaga Nation podcast with Adam Morrison and Dan Dickau they cover the fallout from the Zags losing to Santa Clara and what impact that might have on the WCC Tournament.

They also begin to look in depth at the WCC tournament games and what Gonzaga fans needs to know about the possible matchups. 

They debate what fans should and shouldn't be worried about following the loss to Santa Clara over the weekend. 

Gonzaga Nation Racapping A Crazy Weekend
