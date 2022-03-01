Gonzaga Nation Podcast : The Fallout from a Crazy Weekend

On this episode of the Gonzaga Nation podcast with Adam Morrison and Dan Dickau they cover the fallout from the Zags losing to Santa Clara and what impact that might have on the WCC Tournament.

They also begin to look in depth at the WCC tournament games and what Gonzaga fans needs to know about the possible matchups.

They debate what fans should and shouldn't be worried about following the loss to Santa Clara over the weekend.

With tournament time here and new content coming out daily make sure to subscribe to Gonzaga Nation on Apple, Spotify, Youtube or wherever you get your podcasts.