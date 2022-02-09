Gonzaga Nation Podcast - Evaluating The Youth On Gonzaga's Team and How They Have Grown

Hosts Dan Dickau and Adam Morrison have a deep dive on the Gonzaga Superstars in the Making

On a new episode of the Gonzaga nation podcast the hosts Dan Dickau and Adam Morrison have a deep dive on the Gonzaga basketball team and their quickly developing roster of young stars.

They examine the impact of changing views on the pro game and how it's played and what changes that has made on how college players are analyzed.

They also answer questions from viewers and discuss the closing weeks of the Gonzaga basketball season.

