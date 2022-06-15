Women's Basketball Coverage Coming to Gonzaga Nation

Gonzaga Nation is excited to announce that starting this coming season there will dedicated GU women's basketball coverage.

Stephanie hawk-Freeman will be joining the Gonzaga Nation lineup to host what will grow in to the best women's coverage around.

She joined Dan Dickau on this episode of Gonzaga Nation to talk about her connection the Gonzaga and what she plans on bringing to the podcast network this coming season.

Get to know Stephanie a little better and then make sure to search and subscribe to 'Gonzaga Nation' on Apple, Spotify, Youtube or wherever you get your podcasts.