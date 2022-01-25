Gonzaga Nation Podcast: Does The #1 Ranking Really Matter For Gonzaga Basketball

On this episode of the Gonzaga Nation Podcast with hosts Dan Dickau and Adam Morrison the main discussion is about how much, if at all, does being ranked #1 in the polls mean to the program.

Fins out why they think in fact that it really doesn't mean all that much and what matters instead to the Zags players and staff.

They also take a deep look at the stats for some of the players that it turns out have had sneaky good seasons that need to be appreciated.

Additionally they take time to answer viewer questions and give their takes on who are the worst defensive players in program history.

Prefer to listen to Gonzaga Nation? Then make sure to subscribe on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. New episodes will be out every Monday and Wednesday.