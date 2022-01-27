Gonzaga Nation Podcast: Thoughts on New Coaches in the Conference and could Adam have made the NFL?

On this episode of the Gonzaga Nation podcast hosts Dan Dickau and Adam Morrison cover the main topics this week in Gonzaga basketball.

They look at the week of games coming up between LMU and Portland State and what both of those games mean for the season.

They discuss what new coaches in the conference have been impressing them and about how had it can be to get a program turned around in one year.

They also answer viewer questions and we find out just how good Dan and Adam are at other sports including the one time that Adam attempted a pass in a football game.

