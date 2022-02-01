Skip to main content

Gonzaga nation Podcast: Dan and Adam Grade the Season so Far

A Brand New Episode of Gonzaga Nation is Here

On a brand new episode of Gonzaga Nation hosts Dan Dickau and Adam Morrison have a look at all the main stories surrounding the team entering the last month of the season. 

They grade how the players and coaches are doing this year, especially the younger players who are still coming in to their own. 

Adam outlines what he wants to see from the WCC play over the next month to best position the Bulldogs best for the post season. 

They take a deep look at the new coaches in the conference and how they are doing this year. 

Also find out who Adam and Dan want to join the show as special guests. 

Finally they pair reviews Adam's skills as a podcast host. 

With new content posted daily from program legends Dan Dickau, Adam Morrison, Rob Sacre and Jack Ferris make sure to subscribe to Gonzaga Nation on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

 

