Is Conference Realignment Coming for Gonzaga?

Dan Dickau Shares HIs Thoughts on the Major Headlines Shaking Up College Athletics

Earlier this week USC and UCLA announced they will be leaving the PAC-12 to join the Big 10 by the 2024 season.

Dan Dickau has an in depth look at what that will do to West Coast college athletics as a whole as well as Gonzaga specifically.

He as takes a deep dive on what the possibilities and probabilities could be for Gonzaga leaving the WCC in favor of a different conference.

