Skip to main content

The Iso Podcast July 27th Mailbag

Dan Dickau Takes An Episode To Answer Viewer Questions

Every week on The Iso podcast Dan Dickau takes an episode to answer viewer submitted questions. 

This week people want to know how much a college coaching staff watches over a player during the summer or do they encourage them to go play in summer league type opportunities.

Dan talk about that plus the shifts that are starting to happen in the new NCAA transfer rules. 

Want your question or topic answered? You can hit dan up on Twitter @DanDickau21 or find us @GonzagaNation on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram. 

You can also search and subscribe to 'Gonzaga Nation' wherever you get your podcasts so you never miss an episode. 

The Iso July 27th Mailbag
Podcasts

The Iso Podcast July 27th Mailbag

By Christian Pedersen20 seconds ago
Nemb2
Basketball

Gonzaga starts PK85 tournament against Portland State

By Asher AliJul 25, 2022 5:11 PM EDT
On the last day of camp, Anton Watson spent time taking pictures with his campers and signing autographs.
Basketball

For love of the game: Anton Watson hosts basketball camp at Shoot 360

By Cole ForsmanJul 21, 2022 6:57 PM EDT
The Iso Mailbag May 4th
Podcasts

The Iso July 26th Mailbag

By Christian PedersenJul 21, 2022 12:07 AM EDT
draft n
Basketball

Andrew Nembhard inks largest deal for second round collegiate player in NBA history

By Asher AliJul 20, 2022 9:13 PM EDT
Compostion-
Podcasts

The Latest From Summer League

By Christian PedersenJul 18, 2022 8:33 PM EDT
Chet CNN
Basketball

Gonzaga alum Chet Holmgren ruled out of OKC's Friday Summer League matchup

By Asher AliJul 15, 2022 8:08 PM EDT
Chet CNN
Basketball

Holmgren and Murray matchup in six-point Thunder win

By Asher AliJul 14, 2022 12:41 AM EDT
The Iso Mailbag May 4th
Podcasts

Iso Podcast July 13th Mailbag Edition

By Christian PedersenJul 13, 2022 10:54 PM EDT