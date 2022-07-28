The Iso Podcast July 27th Mailbag

Every week on The Iso podcast Dan Dickau takes an episode to answer viewer submitted questions.

This week people want to know how much a college coaching staff watches over a player during the summer or do they encourage them to go play in summer league type opportunities.

Dan talk about that plus the shifts that are starting to happen in the new NCAA transfer rules.

