Summer Recruiting Heats Up

Dan Dickau Has A Full Update On Who And What The Zags Are Looking At This Summer

The first of two major summer periods for college basketball recruiting is about to begin. 

On this episode of the Gonzaga Nation podcast Dan Dickau gets you up to speed on what Coach Few and his staff will be up to for the next few weeks. 

Between all the major brands hosting high school tournaments all over the country to some of the more creative ways the staff can evaluate targeted prospects Dickau breaks it down like only a former Zag can. 

Make sure you stay up to date all summer long by searching and subscribing to 'Gonzaga Nation' on Apple, Spotify, Youtube or wherever you get your podcasts. 

By Christian Pedersen1 minute ago
The Iso July 6th Mailbag
The Iso Mailbag: Would Leaving the WCC Even Help Gonzaga?

By Christian Pedersen25 minutes ago
download
NBA Summer League Preview

By Christian PedersenJul 5, 2022
Chet Holmgren will wear No. 7 for the Oklahoma City Thunder, the same jersey number he wore as a member of the 2021 USA U19 National Team last summer.
How to Watch, What to Expect From Holmgren and Nembhard this Summer

By Cole ForsmanJul 5, 2022
Is Conference Realignment Coming for Gonzaga?

By Christian PedersenJul 3, 2022
The Iso June 15th Mailbag
The Iso Podcast Mailbag: Can Chet Still Help with Recruiting?

By Christian PedersenJun 30, 2022
Bulldog Alley Draft Reaction
Bulldog Alley Podcast Reacts to the NBA Draft

By Christian PedersenJun 29, 2022
What’s Next This Summer?

By Christian PedersenJun 28, 2022
Draymond
Gonzaga and Michigan State finalizing deal to revamp Carrier Classic

By Asher AliJun 28, 2022