2022 NBA Mock Draft

The Gonzaga Nation Staff Has Their Latest Projections on the Draft

On this episode of Gonzaga Nation Dan Dickau, Asher Ali and Cole Forsman put on their GM hats and work through a mock NBA draft. 

Hear from them on why they think each player and team they pick are a good fit. 

Find out who they think will be the biggest winners and losers will be on draft day. 

Stay up to date all draft week long and more by searching and subscribing to 'Gonzaga Nation' on Apple, Spotify, Youtube or wherever you get your podcasts so that you never miss an episode. 

