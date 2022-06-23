Draft Day Thoughts

Dan Dickau Shares His Insights and Thoughts on What Players Are Going Through Today

The NBA Draft has finally arrived and Dan Dickau is here with some special insight and stories about what today holds for the players.

He also breaks down what a number one overall pick would mean for the Gonzaga basketball program.

Stay tuned to Gonzaga Nation all draft day long for updates and analysis as the draft progresses.

