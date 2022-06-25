Skip to main content

How the NBA Draft Went for Gonzaga

Dan Dickau has Draft Reaction and Analysis

The NBA draft was a great day for the Gonzaga basketball program with Chet Holmgren and Andrew Nembhard both being selected. 

Dan Dickau is here with reaction and analysis to both picks and how he thinks the to new pros will fit on their respective teams. 

He also gives his thoughts on what a red letter day like this means for the Gonzaga basketball program as a whole. 

Make sure you never miss a podcast by searching and subscribing to 'Gonzaga Nation' on Apple, Spotify, Youtube or wherever you get your podcasts. 

