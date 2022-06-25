How the NBA Draft Went for Gonzaga

The NBA draft was a great day for the Gonzaga basketball program with Chet Holmgren and Andrew Nembhard both being selected.

Dan Dickau is here with reaction and analysis to both picks and how he thinks the to new pros will fit on their respective teams.

He also gives his thoughts on what a red letter day like this means for the Gonzaga basketball program as a whole.

