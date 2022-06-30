Skip to main content

Bulldog Alley Podcast Reacts to the NBA Draft

Asher Ali and Cole Forsman Talk About the Historic Day for Gonzaga Basketball

The NBA draft proved to be a historic one for the Gonzaga basketball program, with Chet Holmgren (number 2 overall to the Thunder) and Andrew Nembhard (number 31 overall to the Pacers) both being selected.

Holmgren at number two is now the highest selection that any Gonzaga players has ever been selected in the NBA draft. 

On this episode of the Bulldog Alley podcast Asher Ali and Cole Forsman discuss the big as well as highlight some of program alumni that will be playing on the international stage this summer. 

Bulldog Alley Draft Reaction
