Skip to main content

How Malachi Smith Fits at Gonzaga

Dan Dickau has a First Look at the Latest Major Transfer

It has a been a busy month for Gonzaga basketball on the recruiting and draft front, one of the names you might have heard was Malachi Smith.

On this episode of Gonzaga Nation Dan Dickau has an in depth look at the tape on Smith and is here to breakdown how he seems him fitting in to the roster next season. 

He also projects out what he thinks could be the potential ceiling for Smith next year in coach Few's system. 

Make sure you never miss an episode by searing and subscribing to 'Gonzaga Nation' on Apple, Spotify, Youtube or wherever you get your podcasts. 

Malachi Smith picks Gonzaga
Podcasts

How Malachi Smith Fits at Gonzaga

By Christian Pedersen36 seconds ago
LMU Basketball Coach Stan Johnson on The Iso
Podcasts

LMU Basketball Coach Stan Johnson on The Iso

By Christian Pedersen26 minutes ago
Basketball

It's Florida State over Gonzaga for Spanish prospect Baba Miller

By Asher Ali29 minutes ago
JAN_4304
Basketball

Former Zag Will Graves transfers to Southern Oregon for 2022-23 season

By Asher AliJun 3, 2022
Basketball

Gonzaga snags guard Malachi Smith

By Cole ForsmanJun 2, 2022
Drew Timme is Coming Back
Podcasts

Drew Timme Back To Gonzaga

By Christian PedersenJun 2, 2022
Gonzaga Baseball Begins NCAA Regionals
Podcasts

The Road to an NCAA World Series Starts with Columbia

By Christian PedersenJun 2, 2022
JBH_0884
Basketball

Drew Timme to enter senior season at Gonzaga after withdrawing from draft

By Cole ForsmanJun 1, 2022
Bulldog Alley Episode 4
Podcasts

New Episode of Bulldog Alley

By Christian PedersenJun 1, 2022