Recapping A Busy Month of Roster Moves

Dan Dickau Breaks Down the Transfers, Commits and NBA Draft Withdrawals

Over the past month plus the Gonzaga basketball has been in the headlines for several major names choosing to go play at Spokane next season. 

On this episode of the Gonzaga Nation podcast Dan Dickau recaps all the roster moves that happened and what that means for the Bulldogs. 

He looks ahead to what the potential starting lineup could be and where there might be some interesting position battles to look for heading in to next season. 

Possible Starting 5 Next Year
