Catching Up with Portland Basketball Coach Shantay Legans

On a Brand New Episode of The Iso podcast Dan Dickau Talks With Another WCC Basketball Coach

On a brand new episode of The Iso podcast with Dan Dickau the basketball off season takes center stage as Dan is joined by Portland head coach Shantay Legans. 

From transfer to training programs and everything in between that goes in to a college off season nothing is off limit.

Find out what one of Gonzaga's WCC opponents has been up to all offseason and how they are prepping for the Zags. 

The Iso with Special Guest Coach Shantay Legans
