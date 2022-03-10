Skip to main content

Gonzaga Nation Podcast: The Calm Before the Madness

Check out a Brand New Episode of the Gonzaga Nation Podcast with hosts Adam Morrison and Dan Dickau

The WCC tournament is over and Gonzaga basketball has a few days of calm before selection Sunday when they find out what their potential road to an NCAA championship might look like. 

Hosts Adam Morrison and Dan Dickau talk about what they player and program mindset will need to be during this downtime and share stories from their own experiences preparing for the tournament.

Later in the show they look at some of the other teams, including Saint Mary's, and players in the WCC tournament that performed well and could still be in position to make some noise in March. 

Finally they answer the Northern Quest Epic Sports Bar fan question of the day. 

Never miss and episode or update all postseason long by subscribing to Gonzaga Nation on Apple, Spotify, Youtube or wherever you get your podcasts.  

