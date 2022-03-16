Skip to main content

Brand New Episode of Gonzaga Nation with Adam Morrison and Dan Dickau

The Brackets are out and the Madness is Here

Be sure to catch a brand new episode of the Gonzaga Nation podcast with hosts Adam Morrison and Dan Dickau giving you Zags basketball only the way they can.

The NCAA tournament brackets are out and Gonzaga has the #1 seed in the West Region, Adam and Dan give you an in depth breakdown of the field of teams they could possibly face on the road to a title. 

As always they take time to answer the Epic Sports Bar Northern Quest fan question of the show. 

With tons of updates coming all March long make sure to stay up tp date by subscribing to Gonzaga Nation on Apple, Spotify, Youtube or wherever you get your podcasts. 

