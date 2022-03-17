Skip to main content

Boise State or Memphis? Who do Dan and Adam Want Gonzaga to Face.

Gonzaga Nation Hosts Dan Dickau and Adam Morrison Look at Potential Second Round Matchups

The NCAA tournament hasn't tipped off in Portland yet but Gonzaga Nation hosts Adam Morrison and Dan Dickau are taking an extra early look at who the Bulldogs might have to face in the second round. 

They break down the good and bad elements of matching up against both Boise State and Memphis to give Gonzaga fans something to watch for in that game. 

Later in the show they answer the Epic Sports bar fan question of the day.

Also huge thanks to One Tree Hard Cider for their support of this episode of Gonzaga Nation. 

With updates coming all tournament long make sure to stay in the know with the latest information by subscribing to Gonzaga Nation on Apple, Spotify, Youtube or wherever you get your podcasts. 

