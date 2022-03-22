Skip to main content

Getting Ready for the Sweet 16

Gonzaga Nation is back with Another Episode as Hosts Adam Morrison and Dan Dickau Get Ready for the Sweet 16

After a wild weekend the Gonzaga Bulldogs are headed back to the Sweet 16 for the seventh year in a row. 

They recap and breakdown everything they saw from the Zags in the first two rounds of action in Portland, what they loved and were stressed about. 

Dan and Adam share what they feel the team needs to focus on this week before heading to San Francisco for the Sweet 16. 

They end the show as always by answering the Epic Sports Bar fan question of the day. 

With updates coming every day all tournament long make sure you never miss a moment and subscribe to Gonzaga Nation on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. 

