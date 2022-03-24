Skip to main content

What Will it Take to Make the Elite 8

Adam Morrison and Dan Dickau are Back with a New Episode of Gonzaga Nation

It's game day for Gonzaga basketball as they take on Arkansas in the Sweet 16. 

Gonzaga Nation hosts Dan Dickau and Adam Morrison have one final look at that game and begin to look ahead to possible Elite 8 matchups. 

They break down the pros and cons to each possible outcome and highlight some keys to the game that fans need to watch for in tonight's game that could show if this team is a real contender. 

Finally they answer the Epic Sports Bar fan question of the show. 

Want more? Make sure to subscribe to 'Gonzaga Nation' on Apple, Spotify, Youtube or wherever you get your podcasts. 

