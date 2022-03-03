Skip to main content

Adam and Dan Talk WCC Awards and Tournament Time

A Brand New Episode of The Gonzaga Nation Podcast with Hosts Adam Morrison and Dan Dickau

On a the latest episode of the Gonzaga Nation podcast with Adam Morrison and Dan Dickau it's the calm before the storm as the regular season has come to and end and there are a few days off until the tournaments stars. 

Adam and Dan talk about the regular season WCC awards given out to the top performers and who else they think may have been deserving. 

Later in the show they talk about what the players mindset should be during this small break they have and what best to do with some down time before the craziest part of the year. 

To close out the show as always they answer questions from the viewers. 

Make sure you never miss a podcast by subscribing to Gonzaga Nation on Apple, Spotify, Youtube or wherever you get your podcasts. 

