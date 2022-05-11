Skip to main content

NBA Mock Draft

Find Out Where Dan Dickau Think Will and Won't Be Selected

The 2022 NBA draft is drawing closer and on this episode of Gonzaga Nation Dan Dickau takes his turn at the NBA mock draft. 

Find out who he thinks will and wont be drafted from the list of Gonzaga players who have submitted their name to the draft. 

Also find out what he sees as a few twists and turns that could still unfold before the draft and have significant impact on the Zags draft stocks. 

For more Gonzaga basketball coverage including NBA draft watch and how it could impact next year's recruiting make sure to subscribe to 'Gonzaga Nation' on Apple, Spotify, Youtube or wherever you get your podcasts. 

