How The NBA Combine Can Impact Gonzaga Basketball

The NBA draft is drawing closer and the list of players invited to the combine has now been released.

With several of the Gonzaga players that have declared for this years draft on the list of invitees Dan Dickau is here to answer question about just what the combine process involves and how it can impacts a players draft stock.

He also gives his take what players might have some cold water on their draft dreams for this year and decide to return to Spokane next season.

