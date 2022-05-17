Skip to main content

NBA Draft Lottery Preview

Dan Dickau Details What Goes In To The Process

The NBA Draft lottery selection is coming up and on a new episode of the Gonzaga Nation podcast host Dan Dickau gives a deep dive on the process and what some of the results could be. 

Find out more about how the teams are selected and how the order they get picked in could greatly effect some of the Zags who have put their names in to the draft. 

With the draft rapidly approaching make sure you never miss an update by subscribing to 'Gonzaga Nation' on Apple, Spotify, Youtube or wherever you get your podcasts. 

