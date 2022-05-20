Skip to main content

Updating on Zags in the NBA Draft

How High Can They Get Picked?

The NBA draft prep process continues and on this episode of the Gonzaga Nation podcast hist Dan Dickau takes an in depth look at where the draft stocks stand at for each of the players. 

Find out just how high Dan thinks some of them could get selected and who he thinks might surprisingly fall in the draft. 

Looking for more? Make sure to search and subscribe to 'Gonzaga Nation' on Apple, Spotify, Youtube or wherever you get your podcasts. 

Zags in the NBA Draft
Podcasts

Updating on Zags in the NBA Draft

By Christian Pedersenjust now
Iso Mailbag May 18th
Podcasts

Dan Dickau Answers Viewer Questions

By Christian PedersenMay 18, 2022
JBH_0731
Basketball

Year in review: Rasir Bolton's ascension as a winner

By Cole ForsmanMay 18, 2022
NBA Draft Lottery Preview
Podcasts

NBA Draft Lottery Preview

By Christian PedersenMay 17, 2022
Bulldog Alley May 17th
Podcasts

New Episode of the Bulldog Alley Podcast

By Christian PedersenMay 17, 2022
Pacific Basketball Coach Leonard Perry on The Iso
Podcasts

Pacific Mens Basketball Head Coach Leonard Perry on The Iso

By Christian PedersenMay 16, 2022
The Iso NBA Eastern Cornference Finals Preview
Podcasts

The Iso Podcast : NBA Eastern Conference Finals Preview

By Christian PedersenMay 16, 2022
SB Live National Scouting Director Andrew Nemec on Gonzag Nation
Podcasts

Andrew Nemec from SBLive Sports with a Recruiting Exclusive on The Iso

By Christian PedersenMay 13, 2022
Recruit Analysis Dustry Stromer
Podcasts

Why Dusty Stromer Picked Gonzaga

By Christian PedersenMay 13, 2022