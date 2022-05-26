Skip to main content

The Latest on Gonzaga Players In the NBA Draft

Dan Dickau Shares His Takes on Draft Value for Each Zag Who Has Put Their Name In

The 2022 NBA Draft is rapidly approaching, and while it remains clear that Chet Holmgren should be a top pick this year, there is a lot of questions that remain outside the first few picks. 

On this episode  of Gonzaga Nation Dickau looks at Drew Timme and others to see where each may potentially land, if anywhere, in the draft or free agency process. 

Make sure you always stay in the loop and never miss an episode or update by searching and subscribing to 'Gonzaga Nation' on Apple, Spotify, YouTube or wherever you get your podcasts. 

Could More Gonzaga Players Sneak Up in the Draft?
Podcasts

The Latest on Gonzaga Players In the NBA Draft

By Christian Pedersen52 seconds ago
The Iso Podcast Draft Mailbag
Podcasts

The Iso Mailbag : Draft Edition

By Christian Pedersen7 minutes ago
Gonzaga Baseball Eyes History
Podcasts

Gonzaga Baseball Eyes History

By Christian Pedersen18 hours ago
usa_today_17935216.0
Pro Zags

NBA Draft Combine takeaways: Timme and Nembhard's stock skyrockets

By Cole ForsmanMay 25, 2022
Special Guuest Brian Burton on The Iso
Podcasts

Brian Burton Talks Coaching, Broadcasting and Fatherhood on The Iso

By Christian PedersenMay 24, 2022
Day 2 NBA Combine Update
Podcasts

Did Drew Timme Play His Way In To Getting Drafted?

By Christian PedersenMay 23, 2022
Saint Mary's Coach Randy Bennett on The ISO
Podcasts

Saint Mary's Coach Randy Bennett on The Iso Podcast

By Christian PedersenMay 23, 2022
How Drew Timme Did On Day 1 of the Combine Games
Podcasts

How Drew Timme Played in Day 1 of The Draft Combine Games

By Christian PedersenMay 20, 2022
JBH_1183
Basketball

How Chet Holmgren fits in with the top three teams in the NBA draft

By Cole ForsmanMay 20, 2022