Skip to main content
Is Drew Timme Done at Gonzaga?

Is Drew Timme Done at Gonzaga?

Jeff Goodman Joins Dan Dickau to talk about that and More as the NBA Draft Deadline Approaches

Jeff Goodman Joins Dan Dickau to talk about that and More as the NBA Draft Deadline Approaches

On this episode of the Gonzaga Nation podcast dan is joined by Jeff Goodman from the Field of 64 Network. 

He joins Dan Dickau to talk about the NBA draft deadline to withdraw and what he hears from Drew Timme. Find out why he thinks Timme doesn't want to come back to Goznaga next season. 

He also outline what the trickle down impact of the new NIL laws seem to have been so far in the recruiting process and how it is already starting to effect players decisions on staying in college or going pro. 

Want more? make sure to search and subscribe to 'Gonzaga Nation' on Apple, Spotify, YouTube or wherever you get your podcasts. 

Jeff Goodman Talks NBA Draft
Podcasts

Is Drew Timme Done at Gonzaga?

By Christian Pedersen48 seconds ago
Throwback to Steve Kerr on The Iso
Podcasts

Special Guest Steve Kerr on The Iso

By Christian Pedersen11 minutes ago
JAN_4225
Basketball

Gonzaga and Baylor to square off next season in Sioux Falls

By Cole Forsman4 hours ago
John Canzano on The Iso
Podcasts

John Canzano Tells Some of the Best Stories in Show History on a New Iso Podcast

By Christian PedersenMay 27, 2022
JBH_1628
Basketball

Year in review: Hunter Sallis lays foundation for a strong career

By Cole ForsmanMay 27, 2022
Bulldog Alley Episode 4
Podcasts

New Episode of the Bulldog Alley Podcast

By Christian PedersenMay 26, 2022
Could More Gonzaga Players Sneak Up in the Draft?
Podcasts

The Latest on Gonzaga Players In the NBA Draft

By Christian PedersenMay 26, 2022
The Iso Podcast Draft Mailbag
Podcasts

The Iso Mailbag : Draft Edition

By Christian PedersenMay 26, 2022
Gonzaga Baseball Eyes History
Podcasts

Gonzaga Baseball Eyes History

By Christian PedersenMay 25, 2022