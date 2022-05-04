Skip to main content

2 Major Commits Decide on Gonzaga

On a New Episode of the Gonzaga Nation Podcast Dan Dickau Has The Latest News

The Gonzaga basketball program continues to be in the headlines this offseason as 2 major impact players have announced their commitments to Gonzaga. 

On a new episode of the Gonzaga Nation podcast Dan Dickau has all the details on the new names linked to the program. Who are they and how will they fit in to the roster? Dan answers that in detail and outlines what the remaining needs are for the Zags. 

Also Dan updates on the NBA draft and the five Gonzaga players who have declared this year. 

Make sure you never miss an update all offseason long by subscribing to 'Gonzaga Nation' on Apple, Spotify, Youtube or wherever you get your podcasts. 

By Christian Pedersen3 minutes ago
