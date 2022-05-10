New USF Basketball Coach Chris Gerlufsen on The Iso Podcast

Dan Dickau has a Wide Ranging Conversation with the New Dons Head Coach

The university of San Francisco hired Chris Gerlufsen as their new head mens basketball coach this offseason.

On the latest episode of The Iso podcast with Dan Dickau he gets to know the new Dons coach.

Hear his thoughts on the state of the program and where he has his sights set for next season.

Plus they talk about the state of the WCC and the evolution the conference has made in recent years to becoming more of an NCAA tournament threat.

Also they talk NIL and the impact it has already had in Gerlufsen's first few weeks on the job.

