Chet Holmgen Draft Update

Can The Zag Go #1 Still?

The NBA draft is right around the corner and Dan Dickau has reaction an analysis to the latest rounds of mock drafts. 

Where does he see Holmgren fitting in to all the drama and mystery surrounding who will be the first three picks in this year's draft?

He also talks about the impact of having a top draft pick can have on a college program and what it could mean to Gonzaga. 

Make sure you are always in the loop by searching and subscribing to 'Gonzaga Nation' on Apple, Spotify, Youtube or wherever you get your podcasts. 

Podcasts

By Christian Pedersen1 minute ago
Possible Starting 5 Next Year
Podcasts

Recapping A Busy Month of Roster Moves

By Christian Pedersen11 minutes ago
Iso Wednesday Mailbag June 8th
Podcasts

The Iso Podcast Weekly Mailbag

By Christian Pedersen20 minutes ago
Basketball

Projecting Gonzaga's 2022-23 starting five

By Asher Ali1 hour ago
Malachi Smith picks Gonzaga
Podcasts

How Malachi Smith Fits at Gonzaga

By Christian PedersenJun 6, 2022
LMU Basketball Coach Stan Johnson on The Iso
Podcasts

Basketball

It's Florida State over Gonzaga for Spanish prospect Baba Miller

By Asher AliJun 6, 2022
Basketball

Former Zag Will Graves transfers to Southern Oregon for 2022-23 season

By Asher AliJun 3, 2022
Basketball

Gonzaga snags guard Malachi Smith

By Cole ForsmanJun 2, 2022