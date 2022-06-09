Chet Holmgen Draft Update

The NBA draft is right around the corner and Dan Dickau has reaction an analysis to the latest rounds of mock drafts.

Where does he see Holmgren fitting in to all the drama and mystery surrounding who will be the first three picks in this year's draft?

He also talks about the impact of having a top draft pick can have on a college program and what it could mean to Gonzaga.

Make sure you are always in the loop by searching and subscribing to 'Gonzaga Nation' on Apple, Spotify, Youtube or wherever you get your podcasts.