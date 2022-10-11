Skip to main content

Looking at BYU basketball this season

Dan Dickau previews the 22-23 Cougars and what impact they will have on Gonzaga

Every week to countdown to the return of college basketball Dan Dickau is previewing a different WCC opponent. 

This week Dan is taking an in depth look at the BYU Cougars. 

Find out who he thinks will be the key players and matchups to watch for in Provo this year. 

Also make sure you never miss an episode or update from Dan, Stephanie Hawk-Freeman or any of our hosts by searching and subscribing to 'Gonzaga Nation' wherever you get your podcasts. 

