How Worried About Pepperdine Should Gonzaga Be This Year?

Dan Dickau has an in depth preview of the Waves This Season

Every week as we count down the days until the return of college basketball Dan Dickau is taking an in depth look at a different WCC opponent Gonzaga will face this year. 

This week it's the Pepperdine Waves. 

Find out who Dan thinks are the players and matchups to watch for this season on Pepperdine. He also looks at their schedules to give his thoughts on what kind of an impact they could have on the WCC this year. 

Make sure you never miss an episode or update from Dan or any of our reporter by searching a subscribing to 'Gonzaga Nation' on Apple, Spotify and YouTube. 

