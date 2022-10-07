Skip to main content

Greg Heister is in on the Kraziness

He talks with Dan Dickau about the kickoff to the Gonzaga basketball season

This Saturday is the Kraziness in the Kennel at the McCarthy Athletic Center which marks the official beginning to the college basketball year. 

On the latest podcast Dan Dickau is joined by special guest Greg Heister to talk about what he is excited for about this years squad. 

Make sure you never miss and episode and always catch the latest from Dan by searching and subscribing to 'Gonzaga Nation' on Apple, Spotify, YouTube or wherever you get you podcasts. 

