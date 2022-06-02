Skip to main content

Gonzaga Baseball Starts The Road to Omaha

The NCAA Baseball Playoff Schedule has been Release and Gonzaga Has Their Matchup

The college baseball season has come to a close and the Gonzaga bulldogs finished the year with a 36 - 17 record and have been selected to the NCAA baseball regionals. 

They have drawn the Blacksburg regional grouping along with Virginia Tech, Wright State and Columbia. This is a double elimination round robin style with the winner of the group advancing to the Super Regional. 

The Bulldog's first game is Friday June 3rd against Columbia. 

For coverage and analysis leading up to the game and for details on how to watch it make sure to search and subscribe to 'Gonzaga Nation' on Apple, Spotify, YouTube or wherever you get your podcasts. 

