WCC Commissioner Golria Nevarez Joins The Show

On a very special episode of Gonzaga Nation the commissioner of the WCC herself, Gloria Nevarez, joins Dan Dickau on the podcast.

She gives Dan an inside look at what her office has been up to this summer and how they have been preparing for the upcoming season.

She also talks about the impact that TV and streaming are having on the future of the WCC and its member schools.

Make sure you never miss an episode like this from Dan Dickau or any of our hosts by searching and subscribing to 'Gonzaga Nation' on Apple, Spotify, YouTube or wherever you get your podcasts.