Can St. Mary's Basketball Upset Gonzaga This Year?

Dan Dickau has a preview of the Gaels the upcoming season

The college basketball season is almost back and on this episode of the Gonzaga Nation podcast Dan Dickau takes an in depth look at the 22-23 season for the St. Mary's mens basketball team. 

Find out who he thinks will be key players and matchups to watch for with them this season. Dickau also lays out how he thinks St. Mary's will do in WCC play this season. 

For more on the Zags or to never miss an episode make sure you search and subscribe to 'Gonzaga Nation' on Apple, Spotify, Youtube or wherever you get your podcasts. 

Can St. Mary's Basketball Upset Gonzaga This Year?

